Man bitten by shark off Australia's Great Barrier Reef

QUEENSLAND, Australia – A 26-year-old man was critically injured by a shark while spearfishing off Australia’s Great Barrier Reef.

Officials say the man was bitten on the leg Saturday as he dived off the coast of Queensland state.

Friends reportedly brought him by boat to shore where ambulance personnel stemmed the bleeding and stabilized his condition.

He was flown by helicopter in critical condition 90 miles north to the Cairns Base Hospital, where he underwent surgery.

