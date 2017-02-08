Man charged in murder of grandparents

Andrew Jeremy Bryant is charged in the murder of his grandparents

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police have charged a Walton County man in the murder of his grandparents.

According to the Walton County Sheriff's Office, Andrew Jeremy Bryan is accusing of killing his grandparents, Charles and Betty Bryant.

The murders happened on Nunnally Shoals Road in the Good Hope Community, the sheriff's office said.

Bryant, 46, is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He's been booked into the Walton County Detention Center.

