Man dies after being tased by Butts County deputy

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. -- A 53-year-old man died after deputies in Butts County used a Taser to subdue him early Friday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

According to the GBI, deputies with the Butts County Sheriff's Office were executing a narcotics-related search warrant at a home on Keys Ferry Road around 5 a.m. when they encountered Douglas Roger Tanner, Sr.

Authorities said a physical altercation occurred and Tanner was tased by a deputy.

Tanner then began showing signs of physical distress and was taken to Sylvan Grove Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Butts County Sheriff's Office requested that the GBI conduct an investigation into the incident, which is standard in officer-involved incidents.

The GBI was processing the scene on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

