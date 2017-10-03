Man found fatally shot in the street; police search for suspects

ATLANTA - Atlanta PD is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a club late Tuesday night.

Just after 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man in the street and he was unresponsive. APD called for Grady EMS to assist and transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to Captain Reginald Moorman, it is believed that there was an argument prior to the man getting shot.

This incident is still under investigation and police are asking for anyone who may have any information to please contact Atlanta PD.

There are no suspects at this time.

