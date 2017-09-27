Police: Man sexually assaulted, tortured and killed 2 women

Ardendric Dion Johnson

It was the week before Christmas when the grisly discovery was made.

A woman walked into a back bedroom of a dilapidated, family-owned home and found the body of Heather Camp. She was naked and her mouth was wrapped with duct-tape.

She had been badly beaten, sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

While processing the scene, investigators noticed a closet door that was nailed shut.

Behind that door was the badly-decomposed body of Nicole Sartell. She too was naked, and had visible strangulation marks on her neck. She had been reported missing for four months.

Authorities determined that both women had last been seen with Ardendric Dion Johnson. He's often been seen at the house, which had no running water or electricity and was known as a drug house.

It was Johnson's mother who found the two bodies on Dec. 19, 2014.

On Sept. 25, 2017, a jury found Johnson guilty of two counts of felony murder, two counts of false imprisonment, rape, aggravated sodomy and concealing of a dead body.

Johnson will be sentenced to life without the possibility of parole on Sept. 29.

(Information in this story was provided by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office)

© 2017 WXIA-TV