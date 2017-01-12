Man indicted for killing two Georgia cops

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. -- Ralph Stanley Elrod is facing multiple charges for allegedly killing two deputies on November 6.

This week, Elrod was charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault and three counts of aggravated assault on three other officers.

He is accused of fatally shooting Peach County Deputies Daryl Smallwood and Patrick Sondron in a shoot out. He reportedly fired more than 50 shots at the Peach County and Byron officers on the scene

GBI said footage from inside the home showed Elrod putting on a bulletproof vest after shooting the two deputies. Investigators said they believe he ambushed the deputies while they were responding to reports of a neighbor dispute.

Elrod was shot in the abdomen during the shootout with deputies but recovered.

He is being held without bond.

Smallwood and Sondron were two of the nine cops killed in Georgia in 2016.

