Police investigate after a woman is shot by an ex-boyfriend.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- A woman was shot overnight by her ex-boyfriend, according to police.

The ex-boyfriend kicked in the door of a 27-year-old woman's apartment and shot her in the leg, police said.

The incident happened in the 1600 block of Lake Point Drive. She was taken to the hospital and police are still looking for the boyfriend.

Her condition is unknown.

Photos | Man kicks ex-girlfriend's door in, shoots her

