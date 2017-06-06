Man makes disturbing discovery behind gas nozzle

POLK COUNTY, Ga. -- They were on their way home from church when that saw IT. And not a moment too soon. Had they not been paying attention, they could have placed their hands on IT.

IT being a four-foot long snake.

Behind a gas pump.

Can you imagine?

It happened Sunday afternoon. Loren Fleenor had stopped by the Cowboys Shell station on Highway 278 between Rockmart and Cedartown.

His son got out to pump the gas. That's when he saw IT.

"I guess he just looked down there on the pump and noticed it in there," Fleenor.

At first, he thought it was a joke.

"Then he noticed it breathing."

Another customer, Brandon Radke, saw the commotion and stepped in to help. All those hours Radke spent growing up watching Steve Irwin prepared him for how to handle snakes, he said. Besides, "Snakes are more afraid of us," he noted. "They just want to be left alone, but unfortunately the snake was in a gas pump."

Fleenor was grateful for Radke's efforts.

"Otherwise it would have stayed in there because none of us would have gotten it out," he said.

The snake was released into the woods.





According to the Mayo Clinic, there are a few things you should definitely not do if you get bit by a snake.

Never assume the bite is not poisonous. Call 911 and report it. Don't be a hero.

Do not wash the bite. The venom can help identify the snake and tell doctors exactly what kind of anti-venom is needed.

Never apply a tourniquet or ice. The venom can become trapped in an extremity if too much pressure is applied, which could cause tissue damage.

DON’T try to suck the venom out yourself, Lopez says that just doesn't work.

