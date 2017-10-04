ATLANTA - Jordan Maloney has been reported missing since September 30, 2017.

His father said his son was seen on September 15 at 80 Jesse Hill Jr. Drive, SE, Atlanta, Ga., before he went missing.

Maloney is 31 years old, white, 5'9, brown hair, hazel eyes and has tattoos on both arms and his calf.

Police are asking for anyone who may know the whereabouts of Maloney to please contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-4235.

© 2017 WXIA-TV