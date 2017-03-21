ATLANTA -- Police said a man was shot to death in southeast Atlanta Tuesday night.

The incident happened on Meador Way SE. A man was transported to the hospital after being shot in the thigh. he was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he passed away, according to police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The incident on the same day that Atlanta police clarified a claim made by Police Chief Erika Shields that the city had not recorded a homicide in four weeks.

