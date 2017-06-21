Father, son killed in drowning accident at Chattahoochee National Forest

CLEVELAND, GA - A 38-year-old man and his 6-year-old son were killed on Tuesday in a drowning accident in the Chattahoochee National Forest at Dicks Creek Falls.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office says they responded, along with Lumpkin County Fire & EMS to the falls, located along Dicks Creek Road. Both victims were eventually recovered from the water.

Authorities identified the victims as Joshua Kistler and his son Jaxon Kistler of Dahlonega. Numerous witnesses observed the incident.

Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard called the incident a tragic accident, and said no foul play is suspected.

The sheriff's office said they would like to extend their gratitude to the people who assisted the victims prior to the arrival of emergency services, and that their thoughts and prayers go out to the Kistler family.

