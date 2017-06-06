Man stomps, smashes woman's car window

The woman told police she was leaving the Kroger supermarket located at 1160 Moreland Ave SE around 1:30 p.m., when a man jumped on the hood of her Hyundai Sonata and kicked the windshield several times until it shattered.

WXIA 11:33 AM. EDT June 06, 2017

