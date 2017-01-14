Man who allegedly shot Troup deputy released from hospital

Matthew Edmondson. IMAGE TROUP COUNTY SHERIFF

LAGRANGE, Ga – The man who allegedly shot a Troup County deputy earlier this week has been released from a local hospital and remanded to jail.

Matthew Edmondson, 28, is accused of shooting Troup County Deputy Michael Hockett on Jan. 9, 2017.

Edmondson was released from the hospital on Friday and booked criminal attempt murder; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; aggravated assault; and other charges.

Edmondson allegedly shot Deputy Michael Hockett after Hockett was performing a wellness check at request of Edmondson’s father, who was concerned about his son’s mental wellbeing.



When Hockett arrived, police say he exited his vehicle to go around a fence toward the house and heard what he described as a banging sound.



"As he looked in the direction of the noise, he saw a white male firing a gun at him," said Sgt. Stewart Smith, spokesman for the Troup County sheriff’s office.



Hockett retreated, at which time Edmondson, according to Smith, got into a truck and began driving toward him.



"At that point the individual exited his truck and began firing at the deputy," Smith said. After announcing himself as a deputy, Hockett returned fire, striking Edmondson, who then got in the truck and went back to the house.



Hockett was struck by multiple pieces of buck shot in the face, hand and torso. He retreated to his vehicle and called for help.



After a SWAT team and other police tactical units surrounded the home, Edmondson eventually came out of the residence and walked around the yard for several minutes while talking on a cell phone.



Hockett was treated at West Georgia Medical Center and sent home after the attack.

A dashcam video was released Thursday showing the exchange of gunfire.

