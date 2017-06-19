Man who filmed Myrtle Beach shooting recounts the chaotic scene

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
The Drug Whisperer
-
Georgia couple adopts 7 siblings
-
What not to do if you come across a snake
-
9-year-old boy found shot inside Winder home
-
I-85 Bridge to reopen on Monday!
-
Full Investigation: Woman's skin 'melts off' after medication error
-
Company recalling sandwiches because of listeria concerns
-
Big Chicken reopening.
-
Consumer reports: New fad 'dripping'
-
DeKalb County sheriff arrested
More Stories
-
Polk inmates save correctional officer who passed…Jun 19, 2017, 1:13 p.m.
-
Fisherman finds 36-year-old message in a bottle and…Jun 19, 2017, 4:26 p.m.
-
Tropical systems threatening Gulf coastal areasJun 19, 2017, 6:29 p.m.