Man, woman nabbed for armed bank robbery in Fayette County

(Photo: Google Street View)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -- Police say that two suspects robbed a bank in Fayetteville on Wednesday, but thanks to a keen eye they didn't get away with it.

Police said that 38-year-old William Bradford walked into the PNC Bank at 10 Becket Lane in Fayetteville wearing a ski mask and brandishing a pistol around 2:30 p.m.

He demanded money from the teller and fled in a waiting gray Acura outside that police believe was driven by 20-year-old Kylana Threat. The vehicle left the scene but Fayette County deputies later spotted the it in the Brandon Hill subdivision - only about one mile from the bank.

The two Austell residents were taken into custody without incident and now face charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault along with several others. Authorities said no one was injured in the robbery.

