Man's body found floating in Lake Lanier

Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -- Hall County authorities are investigating after a body was found floating in Lake Lanier on Saturday.

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators report that the victim, who was likely in the water for more than one day, appears to be a white male in his 30s. Investigators are working to establish his identity and decide whether he is listed in any missing persons reports.

The body was found in the northern end of the lake just south of Don Carter State Park. There are no signs of foul play or trauma reported. The case is being investigated by the sheriff's office criminal investigations division.

Check back for updates as they become available.

© 2017 WXIA-TV