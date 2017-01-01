Mariah Carey botches NYE performance, leaves stage

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 31: Mariah Carey performs during the New Year's Eve Countdown at Times Square on December 31, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for TOSHIBA CORPORATION) (Photo: Eugene Gologursky, 2016 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY -- "Stuff happens." Only Mariah Carey didn't put it quite like that early Sunday, when she acknowledged in a tweet that her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square in New York had gone drastically, laughably wrong.

The problem appeared to be "technical difficulties" while she was lip-syncing some of her hits, but she also had trouble reaching some notes when she tried to sing.

The diva of divas appeared to be perturbed about it at the time:

She stopped attempting to sing Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her. "I'm trying to be a good sport here," she told the crowd.

Later, she stopped singing We Belong Together after another malfunction. “It just doesn’t get any better,” she said, and left the stage.

By New Year's Day she was more philosophical, tweeting sad and happy emojis and a clip of herself shrugging.

"Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017," the tweet read, after an introductory sentence that can't be reproduced here.

Carey was the headliner for the annual Times Square New Year's bacchanal, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve; this year, about a million revelers jammed in to greet the new year despite frigid temperatures.

As is usual with anything having to do with Carey, the reaction on social media was immediate and stinging. "Disaster" was mentioned. Jokes abounded (the Russians did it!)

"Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle," tweeted Jimmy Traina, alluding to the infamous German duo undone by revelations that they didn't actually sing on their hit record.