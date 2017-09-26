Marietta law firm files class-action suit against Equifax

ATLANTA - A Marietta-based law firm has filed a class-action lawsuit in connection with the ongoing Equifax data breach, which on Tuesday claimed the job of CEO Richard Smith.

The company announced Smith's retirement Tuesday morning after Equifax disclosed that hackers had exploited a software flaw that the company had not fixed to swipe Social Security numbers, birthdates, and other personal information which provided tools for easy identity theft to nefarious persons. Smith had been CEO of Equifax since 2005.

With the increasing numbers of individuals and businesses being targeted by identity theft and the amount of devastation that can be wreaked due to the vandals and their actions, credit bureaus have a responsibility to safeguard credit information from potential fraud and identity theft.

While individuals have been able to obtain free copies of their credit reports in order to determine if they have been affected by the large-scale data breach tied to Equifax, according to the class action suit filed by The Doss Firm, small businesses are forced to pay Equifax to receive information about their credit in order to make that same sort of determination.

“Unlike consumers who are entitled under federal law to obtain one free credit report annually, businesses must pay for their credit reports,” attorney Jason Doss said. “This is a real double whammy situation for small business owners whose access to credit can often live or die in terms of their personal creditworthiness. The breach could either damage the business directly through identity theft or it could cripple access to small business credit by damaging the ‘linked’ credit of the individual who owns the enterprise.”

For a small business to receive their credit report from Equifax, they must pay $99.

The class action suit seeks to recover damages and legal costs from Equifax.

