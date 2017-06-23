Marietta police officer passes away weeks after retirement

Detective Alan Brooks

MARIETTA, Ga. -- A Marietta Police officer passed away just weeks after his retirement.

Detective Alan Brooks died on June 16 after a battle with according, according to the Marietta Police Department.

Brooks, a 22-year veteran of the department, had retired a few weeks ago.

Colleagues remembered the former Army drill sergeant as a "Gentle Giant, always always preferring his verbal skills before resorting to using his stature and physical abilities if the need arised."

Other words used to describe Brooks "stoic, gentlemanly, regal, caring, honest, respectful."

"A man that did not speak much but when he did you knew it was something worth listening to," Marietta PD wrote.

Brooks clearly made an impact on the community he served. Many took to Facebook to comment about their experiences with him. Some of their words:

"About 15 years ago officer Brooks had a heart to heart conversation with me, told me to get my stuff straight (I cleaned up the words a bit) and grow up, for a 14 year old in middle school where it was easy to go the wrong direction he encouraged me to straighten up and not become a statistic. The conversations that I had with him sparked an interest in public safety. It makes me sad to hear he's no longer with us, but I'm happy to have met him and received some guidance from him. Rest In Peace sir, we'll take it from here," wrote Manny Zapeta.

Steven Cook wrote, "While Alan was with the City of Dunwoody Police Department, I told him that my 80 year old mother lived by herself which happened to be on his patrol beat. Well, you know Alan, he stopped by one day and introduced himself. My mother never stopped talking about how nice Alan was and how much she appreciated him saying hello. It made her feel special!"

"You were always soo full of positivity and soo good hearted. I've known you since I was 4 years old and Your presence and demeanor always stuck to me like glue. I remember a couple years back you telling me that trouble don't last always and to weather the storm because that too shall pass. You will be missed dearly. You were an Amazing person and Officer," wrote Francheska Wallen.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Marietta.

