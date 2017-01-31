Mattie's call canceled for bipolar Clayton County teen

UPDATE: Police offiicals say they've located Bryana Flores.

------------

JONESBORO, Ga -- Police have issued a Mattie's call for a missing teen.

Bryana Flores, 16, was last seen on Jan. 18, 2017, around 3 pm, leaving her Jesters Lake Drive home in Jonesboro.

Flores has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and is traveling without her medication.

She is described as a 16-year-old Hispanic female, five feet tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sports shirt, blue jeans and dark gray and pink Nike Jordan shoes.

Police say Flores has been known to frequent the mobile home parks located off of Tara Boulevard. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact Det. K. Green at 770-477-3659 or to dial 911.

Stay updated on this and other stories by downloading the FREE 11Alive News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play.

(© 2017 WXIA)