Mayor of small Mexican village weds crocodile in annual tradition

In a ritual practiced by local people since the 18th century, the mayor of a Mexican town has wed a crocodile.

It was a symbolic ceremony in a southern Mexican fishing town.

The wedding is a key element of a local harvest tradition.

Before the ceremony, the wedding party walked with the crocodile bride through the town, accompanied by a band.

After the procession, the reptile was “married” to Mayor Victor Aguilar in the town hall.

According to custom, the crocodile is regarded as a princess.

The bride wore white, and an elegant headpiece.

And yes, the mayor kissed the bride, and had the first dance.

The ritual has been practiced by the Chontal Indians since 1789.

