Mayoral candidate Kwanza Hall pushes for vote on marijuana legislation

Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA - Atlanta mayoral hopeful Kwanza Hall is pushing for lawmakers to vote on legislation that would change the penalty for possession of marijuana of less than an ounce to a $75 fine.

The Atlanta City Councilman is calling for an Oct. 2 vote on the proposed ordinance, which his office said has been stalled since May. Currently, possession of marijuana of less than an ounce carries a fine of up to $1000 and up to six months in jail.

“This is a straight-forward policy that will help redu c e the inequities that our justice system levies on people of color. It won’t solve the problem in its entirety, but it is a strong step forward. The legislation doesn’t need to be tweaked or amended, it just needs an up or down vote,” Councilman Hall said in a press release.

The councilman is calling for a committee vote at the next Public Safety Committee meeting on Sept. 26 with aims to have a final vote at City Council on Oct. 2.

RELATED: DeKalb father sues AG Jeff Sessions over marijuana

© 2017 WXIA-TV