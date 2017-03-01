Medical marijuana expansion bill passes Georgia House

ATLANTA -- A bill that would expand the state's medical marijuana law passed the Georgia House on Wednesday.

House Bill 65 would amend current state law to allow more patients with medical conditions to use a low THC cannabis oil.THC is the chemical that gives marijuana its psychotropic kick.

Under the new bill, those with Tourette's syndrome, autism; epidermolysis bullosa, Alzheimer's disease; Human immunodeficiency virus; Acquired immune deficiency syndrome; Autoimmune disease; or Peripheral neuropathy would be allowed to use low THC cannabis oil.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder was included in the original version, but was removed during committee deliberations.



The proposal removes restrictions of "end-stage" or "severe" on several of the diseases already included in the list of qualifying conditions.

The bill would also allow those with medical marijuana registration cards from other states to have the oil and use it in Georgia.

Current state law allows cannabis oil to have as much as 5 percent THC content. It's still illegal to grow and buy cannnabis in Georgia.

HB 65 passed the House 156-6, and now moves on the Senate.

