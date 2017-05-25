Meet Hip Hop's latest heirs set to take over reality TV

11Alive's Ryan Dennis sat down with the cast sans Bow Wow about their wild lives of growing up under rap royalty.

ATLANTA - They are typically rich, fabulous, and oozing with envy in the comments section on Instagram. It’s a unique reality for the spawn of some of hip hop’s biggest artist. WeTV captured the saga during the first season of “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta”, a show that offers a glimpse of the real lives of Rockstar families from the 404.

Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta features a tight-knit crew of friends who reveal the perks and perils of being born into Hip Hop royalty. But as they hustle for independent success, a toxic rivalry unfolds.\

Shad “Bow Wow” Moss

Unforeseen danger marks Shad Moss aka Bow Wow’s return to ATL when he decides to release his first album in six years. The hip-hop child star, now 30-years-old and a father, is ready to bow out of the music industry gracefully with one last hit but will he make it out unscathed? With a toddler and on again/off again baby mama in LA, along with a bad boy track record and a long rap sheet of women, Bow Wow struggles to stay focused. But his Atlanta family forces him to face the music as they push him to make the ultimate comeback. It's time for Lil’ Bow Wow to re-enter the music industry as Big Bow Wow under the tutelage of his surrogate fathers, legendary rapper Snoop Dogg and mega-producer, Jermaine Dupri, the “Godfather” of Atlanta, along with the guidance of Da Brat, the first female solo rapper to sell over 1 million records.

Shaniah Mauldin

Alongside Bow, battling to step out of their legendary parents’ shadows in one of the biggest hip-hop capitals in the world is Shaniah Mauldin, daughter of Jermaine Dupri and sister figure to Bow. In a sneak peek for the show, you can see pop grilling her about her partying ways discovered on Snapchat.

Reginae Carter

Ms. Carter is the daughter of Lil Wayne and Toya Wright. Over the years, rap fans have watched the high school senior grow up on reality television and social media. Already an accomplished author, Reginae has plans to build an empire just like her famous parents. She can sometimes be seen on the gossip pages for defending her Rockstar dad. Last year, she made headlines for calling out rapper T.I. for a post he made about Lil Wayne’s comments on the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



Zonnique Pullins

The Family Hustle starlet is on a mission to make a name for herself by her own terms. Daughter of Xscape singer Tiny Harris and rapper T.I., Zonnique is a former member of the short-lived OMGGirlz music group. While the group had a successful run, all three ladies parted ways in decided to pursue solo careers. Zonnique’s past wasn’t always pretty, she had a run in at Hartsfield-Jackson airport when she had an armed weapon. Since then, she’s released her latest EP “Love Jones”.

Brandon Barnes

Barnes is the son of famed Hip Hop manager Debra Antney and brother to Hip Hop star Waka Flocka Flame. His lifestyle as a music manager in Atlanta is captured during the season. Look out for Brandon’s beef with his co-stars as he attempts to “save their careers”.

Ayana Fite

Ayana Fite is the daughter of The Beastie Boys mainstay, DJ Hurricane. During her visit to 11Alive she told Ryan Dennis that she does not think the show will stop people from judging the lives of her fellow cast members. “If anything it will make people judge you more. I feel like my life has been more personal than what it’s about to be.”



“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" premieres tonight at 10/9c on WE tv