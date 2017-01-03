Megyn Kelly leaving Fox, heading to NBC

HOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 07: Honoree Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Breakfast in Los Angeles at Milk Studios on December 7, 2016. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

Megyn Kelly is signing off on Fox News to join rival NBC News.

The popular cable network personality is joining the peacock network, where she will anchor a new, one-hour daytime program, Andrew Lack, chairman of the NBCUniversal News Group, said in a statement today.

As part of a broad, multi-year deal, Kelly will also anchor a new Sunday evening news magazine show and contribute to NBC’s breaking news, political and special events coverage.

“Megyn is an exceptional journalist and news anchor, who has had an extraordinary career” Lack said. “She’s demonstrated tremendous skill and poise, and we’re lucky to have her.”

NBC said details on Kelly's duties will be announced in the coming months.

An ending, and a new beginning... pic.twitter.com/clyKaDpQTW — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 3, 2017

Kelly, who anchored The Kelly File since 2013, delivered top ratings to Fox while playing a prominent role in the 2016 presidential election. She repeatedly sparred with president-elect Donald Trump, punctuated by a contentious showdown at the first GOP debate, in which she confronted him about his insulting remarks about women.

"Over a dozen years ago I started at Fox News in a job that would change my life," Kelly said in a Facebook post. "Now, I have decided to end my time at FNC, incredibly enriched for the experiences I've had."

Trump countered with slashing remarks in which he insinuated Kelly was antagonistic to him in the debate because she was menstruating. The two eventually met in Trump’s office to hash out their differences.

She also clashed with former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, who left the top-rated news organization he helped shape over accusations of sexual harassment.

