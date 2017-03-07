Mercedes-Benz USA CEO talks local jobs, driverless cars and new Sandy Springs HQ

Photo: Mercedes-Benz USA

ATLANTA -- Since announcing its move to metro Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz presence has been hard to miss. A new headquarters is under construction in Sandy Springs, and the $1.6 billion stadium is about six months away from completion and there are more shiny new Mercedes vehicles on the roads.

Overseeing all of the change in Atlanta is Dietmar Exler, who has been in his role as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA for a little more than a year.

11Alive's Melissa Long speaks with Exler about hiring in Atlanta, the future of driverless cars and the perk of being CEO and switching vehicles every few months. Click the video above to hear more.

The new headquarters

Last September, ground was broken on Mercedes-Benz USA's new $93 million headquarters in Sandy Springs.

The new headquarters at the corner of Abernathy and Barfield Road is located on a 12-acre campus. The four-story building will be 225,000 square feet.

The new headquarters should be completed in early 2018. They'll move from a temporary facility in Dunwoody to the new building in the second quarter. Other parts of the business that are still in the company's old New Jersey headquarters will relocate next Summer, Exler said.

Here's a fly through of the new facility:

Driverless cars:

Mercedes-Benz USA is getting set to give drivers the option of not driving at all. The F 015 Luxury In Motion research vehicle is a state-of-the-art driverless experience. Exler explains the concept:

(© 2017 WXIA)