Metallica in Atlanta: What you need to know

Metallica (L-R) Robert Trujillo, James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett perform at the 5th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on May 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

For the first time in eight years, Metallica will play in Atlanta on Sunday.

The band will perform at SunTrust Park.

What you need to know if you're going:

Where is SunTrust Park?

755 Battery Ave., Atlanta, GA. 30339

How do I get there?

Parking in Braves-managed lots is permit-only. Fans are strongly encouraged to pre-purchase parking passes. Click here to see your options.

Is there public transportation?

SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta are served by CobbLinc, MARTA and the new Cumberland Circulator, but note: CobbLinc does not run on Sundays. Click here for more information.

I'm taking a taxi/Uber/Lyft - help!

The new Uber Zone is located along Windy Ridge Parkway, just steps from the ballpark allowing an easy pick-up and drop-off. Uber riders and drivers will also benefit from a new technology that makes the pick-up experience faster and more efficient at SunTrust Park. As usual, riders will head to the Uber Zone, open their Uber app, request a car and set their destination. Instead of having to navigate to find a specific car and driver, riders will see a personalized PIN code in their app and can simply give it to the next available driver in the Uber Zone. For more information, please click here.

Are tickets still available?

As of Thursday, a number of tickets at varying price levels were still available through Ticketmaster, plus there were scores of tickets on the resale market. The cheapest ticket goes for $135.50 (plus fees).

What time can you start lining up?

Fans can begin lining up the morning of the show.

What time do the doors open?

Doors open at 4 p.m.

What times does the show start?

The show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and end at 11 p.m.

Who else is playing?

Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Mix Master Mike

What can I bring?

Outside food is allowed inside of SunTrust Park as long as it fits inside a clear, gallon sized plastic bag. Guests may also bring a sealed plastic bottle of water. One bag of food and one bottle of water per ticket will be permitted. Additional considerations will be made for those with dietary concerns and infants. All bags of food will be subject to additional inspection at our security gates before entry.

What can't I bring?

The following items are prohibited from being brought into SunTrust Park:

Alcoholic beverages and illegal drugs

Aluminum cans, glass bottles, bota bags or wineskins

Bags, purses or backpacks exceeding 16"x16"x8"

Ice chests, hard-sided coolers or soft-sided coolers (soft-sided coolers, without the plastic liner, will be permitted at SunTrust Park)

Camera lenses exceeding 5 inches

Camera tri, dual or single leg pods by non-media personnel

Folding chairs, tables, stools or devices used as such

Sticks, clubs (including signs attached to sticks) or full size brooms

Fireworks, firearms or other weapons (including knives, mace, pepper spray, tasers/stun guns and toy replicas of weapons)

Bullhorns, noise makers or confetti

Laser devices or pointers

Skateboards, hover boards and rollerblades

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Framed or oversized backpacks

Balloons, beach balls and other inflatable items

Wrapped packages wherein the contents are not visible.

The Atlanta Braves reserve the right to determine what items not listed herein may be deemed inappropriate for entry.

If any of the above items are discovered at our gates, our security staff members will ask that you return these items to your vehicle or be thrown away. Prohibited items will not be accepted by employees nor stored at the gates or Guest Services booths.

I want to take pictures. What cameras can I bring?

All cameras must be handheld and the camera lens cannot exceed 5" in length. No tripods or monopods will be permitted. Please be courteous to those guests around you when taking pictures, the equipment may not obstruct the view of other guests. Camera cases must fit through the bag template and will be inspected prior to entrance into the ballpark.

What time will Metallica play?

They'll take the stage around 9 p.m. and play for about 2 hours.

What will they play?

Judging by recent setlists, you'll hear most of their well-known songs (The Unforgiven, One, Master of Puppets, For Whom the Bell Tolls) and a lot of stuff from their latest album Hardwired...to Self-Destruct. If you haven't heard the album, you actually get a copy of it with your ticket. Fans should have received information from Warner Music Artist Services on how to redeem their albums within 14 business days after their ticket purchase, so you've had time to familiarize yourself with it. It's not yet clear on how fans buying tickets the day of the show will get their albums.

Will beer and/or other alcohol be sold? Is there a cut-off time?

Yes, alcohol will be sold. Cut-off time is 10:30 pm.

Is tailgating allowed?

No

Fun fact: A Metallica pop-up store will be open for you to get official merchandise before the show. It'll be located at Atlantic Station.



© 2017 WXIA-TV