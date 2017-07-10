WXIA
Metallica sends a thank you to Atlanta

We ask your questions ahead of Sunday night's concert at SunTrust Park

Phillip Kish , WXIA 2:38 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

ATLANTA -- Metallica is thanking fans in Atlanta for 

The band played its first show in the city in eight years on Sunday at SunTrust Park. 

An estimated 40,000 fans withstood the heat (of both the sun and flames onstage) to watch Volbeat, Avenged Sevenfold and Metallica.

On Monday, the band posted a thank you video on its YouTube video showing some of the sights and sounds around Atlanta, some backstage footage from SunTrust Park and some snippets from the show. 

