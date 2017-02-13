Metallica to play SunTrust Park

Kirk Hammett (L), Lars Ulrich (CL), James Hetfield (CR) and Robert Trujillo (R) from Metallica on October 28, 2011. (Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Getty Images for F1 Rocks in India with Vladivar)

Metallica will help break in SunTrust Park this summer.

The band will play the new stadium on July 9, LiveNation announced on Monday.

It will mark the first time since 2009 that Metallica will play in Atlanta.

The band, which performed at the Grammys with Lady Gaga, is touring in support of its latest album, Hardwired...to Self-Destruct, which was released in November.

Legacy Fan Club members get an early Valentine's Day present as presale tickets will be available to them on Tuesday at 9 a.m. Presale tickets then became available to Met Club members at 11 a.m. The general public will have the chance to buy tickets on Friday, Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

Each ticket will come with a copy of the band's latest album. Visit Metallica.com for more.

The Atlanta Braves begin play at the new park this April. Billy Joel will be the first to hold a concert there on April 28.

Complete Metallica 2017 North American tour dates:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium*^

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field*^

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*^

May 17 – Uniondale, NY - New Coliseum^

May 19 – Boston, MA – Gillette Stadium ^

May 21 – Columbus, OH - Rock On The Range Festival (SOLD OUT)

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium^

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field*^

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium*^

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome*

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium*

June 18 – Chicago, IL - Soldier Field*

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium*^

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium*^

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park*^

July 12 – Detroit, MI – Comercia Park*^

July 14 – Quebec City, QC– Festival D’Ete

July 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*^

July 19 – Montreal, QB – Parc Jean-Drapeau*^

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl*+

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ - University of Phoenix Stadium*+

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*+

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field*+

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place*+

August 16 – Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium*+



*With Avenged Sevenfold

^With Volbeat

+With Gojira

