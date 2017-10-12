HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 05: Parcels are prepared for dispatch at Amazon's warehouse on December 5, 2014 in Hemel Hempstead, England. In the lead up to Christmas, Amazon is experiencing the busiest time of the year. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Photo: Peter Macdiarmid, Getty Images)

Companies like UPS and FedEX are hiring thousands of seasonal workers in metro Atlanta, but there are just as many permanent jobs available in logistics and manufacturing.

According to Atlanta-based Randstad US, metro Atlanta employers have as many as 5,000 manufacturing positions open and 3,000 positions in logistics.

Hot jobs include forklift operators, general warehouse workers and inventory control.

"If you look at leadership positions like shipping supervisor or operations manager, those typically require degrees," said Greg Dyer, president of Randstad General Staffing. "But most of those jobs we're talking about require high school diplomas and some experience to get your foot in the door."

