Microphone cut after Mormon girl reveals she's gay at church

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A video of a young Mormon girl revealing to her congregation that she is lesbian before her microphone is turned off by local church leaders is sparking a new round of discussions about how the religion handles LGBT issues.

The 13-year-old Savannah spoke in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on May 7 about her belief that she is the child of heavenly parents who didn't make any mistakes when she was created. Her microphone was muted after she spoke for about two minutes.

Judd Law, the lay bishop who leads the congregation south of Salt Lake City, said in a statement distributed by church headquarters that Savannah is a "brave young girl." But he says that the unauthorized recording and "disruptive demonstration" by a group of non-Mormon adults who were there were problematic.

