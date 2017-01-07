Midtown apartment catches fire Saturday morning

Firefighters battled a two-story apartment fire early Saturday morning. IMAGE WXIA

ATLANTA, Ga – Firefighters battled a Midtown apartment blaze early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Piedmont Road and 10th Street.

@ATLFireRescue working a 2 story apartment fire on Piedmont Rd near 10th Street. Heavy fire showing. 2nd alarm called. All hands working. — Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) January 7, 2017

No one was injured in the fire, and preliminary reports from the Atlanta Fire Department indicate that six units were damaged.

No reports on how many people were displaced, or the cause of the fire.

This story is developing.