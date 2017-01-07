WXIA
Midtown apartment catches fire Saturday morning

Tim Darnell , WXIA 6:34 AM. EST January 07, 2017

ATLANTA, Ga – Firefighters battled a Midtown apartment blaze early Saturday morning.
 
The fire was reported at a two-story apartment building near the intersection of Piedmont Road and 10th Street.
 
No one was injured in the fire, and preliminary reports from the Atlanta Fire Department indicate that six units were damaged.
 
No reports on how many people were displaced, or the cause of the fire.
 
This story is developing.
 

 


