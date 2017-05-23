Midtown Atlanta condo sells for $1.3M, breaks two records

The Parisian-inspired condo on the 43rd floord of the Four Seasons sold for $1.3 million at $618 per square foot. (Photo: Courtesy Group Kora)

ATLANTA -- A condo in Midtown Atlanta just sold for $1.3 million and set two records in the process, the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

The condo, which is located on the 43rd floor of the Four Seasons in Midtown, was the highest-ever Midtown price per square foot for a two-bedroom at $618 per square foot. It was also the highest ever price for a two-bedroom condo in the building.

Atlanta Business Chronicle's Phil Hudson reports that the Parisian-inspired condo had a floor-to-ceiling renovation in 2012 that included bringing in authentic architectural elements from an early 19th century Paris apartment, and pairing them with contemporary luxury finishes. The condo also features city skyline views, four terraces, and marble flooring, as well as Miele appliances, Dornbracht fixtures, custom Italian Poliform cabinetry and marble countertops.

Karen Rodriguez of the Group Kora team at Berkshire Hathaway was the seller's agent.

PHOTOS: Midtown Atlanta condo sells for $1.3M

This story was first reported by Phil Hudson. Click here to read the full story at the Atlanta Business Chronicle

