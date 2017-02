(Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Forsyth County deputies confirm that a missing 7-year-old child has been found.

The sheriff's office said that Cameron Bergen went missing in the area of Cambridge Hills Road off of Buford Highway around 7 p.m. but was later found to be at his grandfather's house. Authorities said that the child is safe and well.

