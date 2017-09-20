Mississippi teacher on leave after racist Facebook post. She says she was hacked

Cammie Rone (Photo: Batesville Intermediate School)

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi teacher has been place on administrative leave after a racist comment appeared on her Facebook page. The teacher in question, however, claims she was hacked.

Cammie Rone, a second grade teacher at Batesville Intermediate School, was placed on administrative leave Monday after officials were made aware of a comment that appeared on her Facebook page, according to Jeff Eubanks, public information officer for the South Panola School District.

"We are aware of the alleged Facebook comment involving one of our employees," Eubanks said in an emailed statement. "That employee has been placed on administrative leave as we continue our investigation into the matter."

The post read, "If blacks in this country are so offended no one is forcing them to stay here. Why don't they pack up and move back to Africa where they will have to work for a living. I am sure our government will will pay for it! We pay for everything else."

Rone made a post on her Facebook page Monday, saying she was hacked.

"I think I have been hacked,” the post read. “I keep getting messages about racist posts but when I go to my page I can’t see it. Someone screenshoted (sic) and sent me. If anyone knows me I post about cows recipes and home improvements stuff not racism. Please know I have not posted or made any kind of ractist (sic) comments.”

Rone did not return requests for comment. Neither post is available to the public.

Eubanks said the district was aware of Rone's claim she had been hacked and said it would be looked into as "part of the investigation."

Sarah Fowler on Twitter: @FowlerSarah

