MLK birth home reopening in time for holiday

ATLANTA -- An iconic piece of history is re-opening just in time for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. A portion of his birth home right in Atlanta will re-open for public tours.

The house was closed back in August due to structural damage. The first floor will open on Saturday.

On Friday, students from local schools were invited to get a sneak peek.

The second floor is expected to stay closed until the spring.

the weekend is jam-packed with events at the national historic site. It all starts with volunteers beautifying the area on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Sunday, there will be a free tribute concert marking Dr. King’s 88th birthday.

Monday, Ebenezer Baptist Church will hold a special commemorative service at 10 a.m.

At 1:15 a.m., the annual MLK march and rally starts at Peachtree and Baker streets.

More info: Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site

(© 2017 WXIA)