Mom killed in ski lift fall identified

GRAND COUNTY - The Texas woman who died after falling from a chair lift was identified Friday afternoon.

The Granby Police department says Kelly Huber, 40, of San Antonio was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center at 10:46 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday to determine how she died.

"Anytime there’s an injury or serious injury or fatality at a ski resort, it’s a sad day in the ski industry," said Chris Linsmayer with Colorado Ski Country USA. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and anybody else that were affected by yesterday’s events."

Huber and her two daughters, ages 9 and 12, fell about 25 feet from the Quick Draw Chairlift at Granby Ranch Thursday morning. Both girls were injured. One has been released from the hospital the other is still being treated at Children's Hospital Colorado.

"Everyone really comes together when something like this happens, a tragic accident at a ski resort," said Schelly Olson with the Granby Police Department. "It’s very, very devastating for all of us."

It's also a rare occurrence. Most deaths occur on the slopes with a collision or crash into the trees. The last time someone died from falling off a chairlift was 2002, according industry leaders.

"You’re actually five times more likely to die in an elevator accident or 8 times more likely to die in a car accident than you are from riding a chairlift," said Linsmayer.

Granby Ranch is small resort where a lot of families come to learn to ski. Nearly half the mountain was closed Friday as investigators from the Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board inspect the chair lift to determine if a mechanical problem caused this tragedy.

The lift will remain closed until it's deemed safe for public operation.

