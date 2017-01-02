Monday mid afternoon weather update

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MLK Jr. High School 'Kings of Halftime' march at Rose Bowl Parade
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Neighbor: Boy cried "somebody raped and killed my grandma"
-
Eagle egg hatches!
-
Monday Forecast 01012017_7am
-
RAW: Michael Vick returns to the Georgia Dome
-
Police: Body found in downtown
-
Two hospitalized in Douglasville shooting
-
Arizona twins born is separate years
More Stories
-
Tracking strong thunderstorms and severe weather riskMar. 3, 2016, 11:23 a.m.
-
Mom makes plea to suspects who killed teen daughterJan. 2, 2017, 4:29 p.m.
-
Family: We know who raped and killed grandmaJan. 2, 2017, 4:31 p.m.