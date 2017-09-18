More cases of rocks being thrown at cars emerge in Paulding Co.

DALLAS, GA. - Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate and monitor Villa Rica Hwy. following more accounts of rocks being thrown at cars.

"We've got a total of eight cases right now in reference to people throwing rocks at vehicles," Sgt. Ashley Henson, Public Information Officer with Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office, said.

According to Henson, more calls started to come in last week, following media reports of two initial incidents on Thursday.





In one instance, Henson said a mother and child were slightly injured by shards of glass that shot through the windshield.

"When it shot in, obviously it hit her right in the face," Henson said. "Later on, they said when they changed the child's clothing, there were small glass shards."

Henson said officials are now investigating six more cases along Villa Rica Hwy., also known as Hwy. 61.

"We've had deputies stationed out there in the morning times to try and figure out whose doing this, but so far, no luck," Henson said.

It's not just the property damage that's of concern.

"The real danger, in my opinion, is something that strikes your car may startle you, cause to jerk the wheel, causing you to run off the road."

Or worse.

Officials continue to investigate and ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact Paulding Co. Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.

© 2017 WXIA-TV