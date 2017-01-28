More executive orders coming this weekend from President Trump

Pres. Trump speaks at Central Intelligence headquarters (Olivier Douliery/AP via CNP) (Photo: Olivier Douliery, Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Saturday is a full working day in the White House, with President Trump scheduled to make a round of phone calls to world leaders and sign more executive orders.

The day caps off a dizzying nine-day stretch in which the new president appeared to be in perpetual motion, signing 15 executive actions, speaking to 11 world leaders, visiting three federal agencies and, on Friday, hosting British Prime Minister Theresa May.

On tap for Saturday: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President François Hollande and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Trade is a key topic with Japan after Trump earlier this week dumped the Trans-Pacific Partnership, an Asia-Pacific trade deal. His call with Abe took place at 9 a.m.

Most watched will be the call with Putin, whose interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has led to questions about Trump's relationship to the Russian leader and strained Trump's relationship with the intelligence community.

"I don't know the gentleman," Trump said in a press conference with May on Friday. "I hope we have a fantastic relationship. That's possible and it's also possible that we won't. We will see what happens."

Trump said the fight against the Islamic State would be at the top of his agenda. But Putin has also been chafing under U.S. and European sanctions imposed by President Obama over Russia's invasion of Crimea and the computer hacking of Democratic party email accounts during the campaign.

Trump declined to discuss the sanctions issue during a joint news conference Friday with May.

"As far as the sanctions, very early to be talking about that," Trump said. "But we look to have a great relationship with all countries, ideally."

Some leading Republicans are warning the new president not to tamper with sanctions.

Citing Russian aggression in Ukraine and Syria, and its threats to NATO, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., urged Trump to end speculation about lifting sanctions, calling it a "reckless course."

"If he does not, I will work with my colleagues to codify sanctions against Russia into law," McCain said.

As for Trump's phone call with Putin, McCain said the U.S. president "should remember that the man on the other end of the line is a murderer and a thug who seeks to undermine American national security interests at every turn."

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has also urged Trump to maintain sanctions on Russia.

Heading into Saturday's other phone calls, Trump has also criticized Germany and France for their refugee policies, claiming they led to terrorist incidents in those countries. He has criticized Merkel by name, accusing her at one point of "ruining Germany."

Trump is also scheduled to sign still more executive orders. Although the White House has not disclosed the topics, Trump had planned to sign a directive to the attorney general to investigate voter fraud on Thursday, but the signing was postponed because "he got jammed up on some meetings," White House press secretary Sean Spicer said.

Trump gave a number of interviews in his first week in which he insisted that he lost the popular vote only because millions of votes were cast fraudulently. The spurious claim appears to be based on reports of voter registration errors, but election officials of both parties say those errors are the result of out-of-date records and that actual voter fraud is exceptionally rare.

