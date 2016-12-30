More tests needed to establish George Michael cause of death

Singer George Michael performs at Mediolanum Forum on November 11, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

LONDON (AP) - Police say an initial autopsy of George Michael has been "inconclusive" and more tests must be carried out to establish a cause of death.

Thames Valley Police said Friday the results of further tests will not be known for several weeks.

Michael's death on Christmas Day is being treated as "unexplained but not suspicious." This is an indication that police found no evidence of foul play.