Morehouse President John Wilson stepping down in June

ATLANTA, Ga -- Morehouse College is looking for a new president.

On Tuesday, the college announced that President John Wilson will serve out the rest of his term though June 2017.

Wilson was appointed president in November 2012.

Board Trustee Ambassador Andrew Young said that Wilson “has established a clear, long-term vision for the future of Morehouse and leaves the institution with a solid foundation upon which to build.”

“He has helped to ensure that Morehouse College continues to serve as the premier educational institution to develop men for lives of leadership and service,” Young said.

Wilson said that he is “proud” of his tenure at Morehouse.

“I am particularly proud that alumni fundraising was significantly enhanced, with donations from alumni and the Board of Trustees reaching record levels over the past two years,” he said.

The college said Wilson played a pivotal role in bringing President Barack Obama to Morehouse as the commencement speaker in 2013, and hosting Vice President Joe Biden in 2015.

