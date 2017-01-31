Morehouse prof: Brady's Trump support 'reeks of white privilege'

Patriots QB Tom Brady. (Photo: Stew Milne, USA TODAY Sports)

ATLANTA, Ga – Morehouse College said Tuesday night that professor David Dennis’ views on Tom Brady’s support of Donald Trump do not necessarily represent the views of the school.

Dennis, an adjunct journalism professor, published an article last week, saying that Brady – who faces the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl LI – deserves more criticism than San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand for the national anthem this season.

“Unless explicitly stated as such, no work of an individual faculty member necessarily represents the views of the college as an institution,” the school said in a statement.

In September 2015, Brady was being interviewed at his locker while wearing a “Make America Great Again” cap. Brady dismissed questions about the hat.

“Brady’s obliviousness reeks of white privilege and dismissiveness,” Dennis recently wrote. “But what’s most troubling is the way Brady’s Trump endorsement has been treated compared to Kaepernick’s political statements.”

Dennis said Kaepernick was called un-American when, before the season began, he announced he would not stand for “The Star Spangled Banner” before games.

“Brady’s Trump endorsement, however, has been largely ignored when, in fact, supporting Donald Trump as President of The United States is far more threatening to America than taking a knee during the National Anthem,” Dennis wrote.

“It’s time to really ask why, then, has Brady’s endorsement of and friendship with Trump been treated so differently from Kaepernick’s protests.”

"We firmly believe in the value of a diversity of thought and approach in the process of teaching, learning and student development," according to Morehouse's statement. "Similarly, we support the free expression of opinion by members of its community, even opinions that may differ from that of the institution."

