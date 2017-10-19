Mother, baby in surgery after limbs severed by freight train in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A mother and baby are in emergency surgery after having limbs severed by a train in Clayton County.

At around 3 p.m., Clayton County officer responded to train tracks in the 4500 block of Old Dixie Highway after a caller said a woman and child had been struck.

They arrived to find 28-year-old Kate Brown and her 1-year-old suffering from serious injuries - all as her other two children stood helplessly nearby.

Investigators later learned that Brown and her children were trying to cross railroad track where a Norfolk Southern freight train had stopped. Two children made it safely across by crawling underneath. But Brown, who was carrying her baby, was underneath when the train started moving.

Police said that Brown's leg and her son's arm became pinned and ultimately severed by the train. They were both rushed to area hospitals for surgery and were still there as of 9:45 p.m. Sadly, neither limb could be saved.

The other two children are now with their father who responded to the scene.

© 2017 WXIA-TV