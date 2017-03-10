Mother decapitated: son's 911 call released

(WRAL) A 911 call released Thursday morning provides a clearer picture of what happened in the moments after authorities say an 18-year-old decapitated his mother in their Franklin County, North Carolina home.

Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada, 18, can be heard on the call providing gruesome details about the murder to the 911 dispatcher.

Early in the call he tells the dispatcher he killed his mother "because he felt like it," and that he stabbed her "like eight times" while his 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were also in the house.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the killing.

