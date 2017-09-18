Mother of hazing victim says LSU death brings back painful memories

Robert Champion

ATLANTA -- The family of Roswell, Georgia teen Max Gruver is preparing to say goodbye, Monday night.

Gruver died last week after leaving a Louisiana State University fraternity house. 11Alive spoke to another Atlanta-area mother who knows all too well what the Gruver family is going through right now. Robert Champion died in November of 2011 after a hazing ritual involving Florida A&M's Marching band.

"It affects me personally because I feel like I'm not doing enough," Pamela Champion said. "I need to do more to get the message out."

Pamela spoke to 11Alive from Maryland. Her nonprofit "Be a Champion" hopes to help grieving families start meaningful conversations with school leaders and change laws.

On Thursday, Maxwell Gruver died after leaving the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The coroner's report showed the college freshman had a highly elevated blood alcohol level and marijuana in his system.

"I have nothing against Greek organizations; I'm against violence," Pamela said. "And violence from every level - whether it means coercing someone to drink alcohol or beating someone to death."

And, she said, one more death is unacceptable.

"It resonates with me; it sends me back," she said. "I don't know of anytime I've gone to bed without tears. But when you have something like this come in, it adds on top of it. So you take it personally."

On Nov. 19, the anniversary of Robert's death will include a weekend of commemoration. On Tuesday, the mass for Max will be held in Roswell.

