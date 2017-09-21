Mother: Student's feet badly burned during school 'surprise cadet challenge'

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. -- A Walton County school district is investigating a claim that a student's feet were badly burned during an ROTC challenge.

Lashanda Harris said her daughter is in the ROTC program at Social Circle High School. On Tuesday, she was given a “surprise cadet challenge” and was forced to run a mile barefoot after she told her instructor that she was only wearing sandals.

The mother said her daughter started running in her sandals, but after she complained, the instructor told her to take them off and keep on running.

"She went ahead and finished the mile and went to him and showed him the feet," Harris said. "She showed him the blisters -- that her feet were burned. He told her, 'They'll be all right. It'll be all right later. It'll go away."

Harris said her daughter can’t walk and is out of school.

"When I saw her feet, it scared me," Harris said. "I didn't know what to do...Why didn't I get a phone call? Nobody said [anything] to me.'"

The school district issued this statement:

The Social Circle City School District takes all matters of student safety very seriously. We are investigating the concerns and are unable to make public comment during an active investigation. We will be thorough and take appropriate steps, as needed.

