Motorcyclist killed, two injured waiting at MARTA bus stop

Motorcycle crash kills one and injured two others. (Photo: Basye, Lindsey)

JONESBORO, Ga. -- One man is dead and another hospitalized after police say a driver attempted a U-turn and hit a motorcycle.

Officials say it happened Tuesday at about 10:40 a.m. Jeanette Jenkins, 73, was traveling north on Tara Boulevard and attempted to make a U-turn when she collided with the motorcycle that was headed southbound.

The motorcyclist was reportedly thrown when the impact happened. He has been identified as 48-year-old Gregory Gresham of Jonesboro.

"The motorcycle continued on momentum which resulted in its collision with two males who were waiting at a nearby MARTA bus stop," said Clayton County Police spokeswoman Sgt. Ashanti Marbury.

One of the men hit was taken to the hospital and is now listed in stable condition. Officials say they expect 50-year-old Tyrone Moody of Jonesboro to make a full recovery.

No charges have been filed in this case.

