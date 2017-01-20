Motorcyclist shot dead in Paulding County

Police lights.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating after a shooting that left one motorcyclist dead in Paulding County early Friday morning.

The incident was reported around 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Holly Springs Road. When Paulding County deputies arrived, they found a white male, identified as 31-year-old Ronald Chadwick Morgan, dead in a ditch. Investigation determined that he had been shot and was riding a motorcycle at the time.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe that Morgan, a resident of Paulding County, was targeted in the attack. As such, they don't believe there is a person or group targeting random people in the area.

However, authorities still need help finding the person behind the shooting and hope anyone with information will call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at 770-443-3015.

