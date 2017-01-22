2 dead, 1 critical after incident near Atlanta mall

Thinkstock photo

ATLANTA -- Police are investigating Sunday morning after an incident took place in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant near an Atlanta mall.

According to authorities with the Atlanta Police Department, two men were found dead in the parking lot of the Checker's restaurant near Greenbriar Mall around 4 a.m. A third man was transported to the hospital in critical condition; his current condition is not known.

Investigators on scene are waiting for the medical examiner to arrive to learn more about the exact cause of death.

No other details were available.

